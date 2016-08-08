(adds comment from Pancretan)
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON Aug 8 PCP Capital Partners, the
investment vehicle of dealmaker Amanda Staveley is looking at
acquiring a strategic stake in a Greek bank and using it as a
platform to invest up to $2 billion in non-performing loans in
the sector, Staveley said on Monday.
PCP, backed by large sovereign investors, is close to
acquiring a stake in small Greek lender Pancretan Cooperative
Bank, she told Reuters.
The bank would then be used as a platform to invest up to $2
billion in non-performing loans in the Greek banking sector over
a period of 12-18 months, she said.
"PCP has been impressed with the work the government has
undertaken to ensure the climate for foreign direct investment
is ripe," Staveley said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
"We believe there is significant potential in managing
non-performing loans from recapitalised Greek banks."
Pancretan Cooperative Bank said in an emailed statement that
up to now, it had not received a request for an expression of
interest by PCP Capital Partners to participate in its capital.
Greek lenders successfully concluded a 5 billion euro
($5.54 billion) recapitalisation last year. But they have been
grappling with problem loan portfolios due to a deep recession
in the crisis-hit country, making it hard for borrowers -
including large businesses - to service their debts and forcing
the banks to make sizeable provisions for impaired credit.
PCP's potential investment is the latest sign that
international investors are starting to think that now is a good
time to invest in Greece after years of economic turmoil.
In May, Greece's Alpha Bank and Eurobank
said they would transfer some troubled credit in
large Greek companies to a platform set up with U.S. private
equity firm KKR, as part of efforts to better manage
non-performing loans.
But IFR reported in July that some Greek banks were growing
increasingly pessimistic about the prospects of selling large
chunks of their 110 billion euro stockpile of bad loans
following a series of lacklustre bids from international
investors.
Staveley's PCP, which in 2008 put together a syndicate of
Abu Dhabi investors to invest 3.5 billion pounds ($4.57 billion)
in British Bank Barclays at the height of the financial crisis,
set up a local office in Greece with around six people two
months ago to scour the country for opportunities.
Around two years ago, PCP looked at acquiring a strategic
stake in one of the major Greek banks but decided that the
timing wasn't right.
Pancretan is a cooperative bank with a network of 54
branches countrywide and 391 employees, mostly concentrated on
the island of Crete. About 85 percent of its loans are to small
and medium-sized businesses.
Based on its 2015 balance sheet it had assets of 1.44
billion euros, deposits of 1.01 billion euros and loans of 1.65
billion euros. Its CET-1 capital ratio stood at 6.46 percent in
June 2016.
The Wall Street Journal first reported news of PCP's
possible investment.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
($1 = 0.7655 pounds)
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens,
editing by Adrian Croft and Louise Heavens)