ATHENS, July 3 Greek renewable energy firm
Anemos got the go-ahead from the securities regulator on
Thursday to list on the stock market, kicking off the first
public offering on the Athens bourse since the country's debt
crisis broke out in 2009.
Greek stocks have been battered by the country's six-year
recession and economic crisis that forced it to resort to
bailouts from the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund to stay afloat.
The last time a Greek firm went public on the Athens stock
exchange was in July 2009, when MIG Real Estate raised 10
million euros.
Anemos, a unit of Greece's biggest construction company
Ellaktor operates 12 wind parks, a solar plant and a
hydroelectric plant in Greece, with 170 megawatts in total
installed capacity.
Its IPO is expected to generate strong interest since the
government introduced a law in April cutting the price that
energy producers will receive from the national market operator.
As a result, firms would be paid on time for the energy they
produce, recovering arrears and allowing them to invest and grow
further.
Renewable energy is one of few industries in Greece that has
continued to expand through the recession, thanks to generous
state subsidies.
