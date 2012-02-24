* Total, Mercuria, Glencore in separate talks with Hellenic
* Hellenic would pay for crude with refined products
* Talks signal Greece's improving debt outlook
By Jessica Donati and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Feb 24 Major traders are in talks
with Greece to supply crude oil and help the country cut
reliance on Iranian oil ahead of a European ban, in a sign that
they are happier about Greece's creditworthiness following a
second debt bailout.
Greece turned to Iran as a supplier of last resort last year
despite pressure from Washington and Brussels to end trade as
part of a campaign against Tehran's nuclear programme that the
West says is for arms and Iran says is for energy.
Greece relied on Iran for more than half of its oil imports
during some months last year after traders and oil majors pulled
the plug on supplies and banks refused to provide financing for
fear that Athens would default on its debt.
But the outlook has changed after Athens clinched a landmark
second bailout programme on Tuesday for new financing of 130
billion euros.
Pressure is rising to cut imports of Iranian oil ahead of
July, when a EU embargo on Iranian supplies comes into force.
Traders told Reuters that Swiss-based Totsa, the trading arm
of French oil major Total, and trading house Mercuria
were in separate negotiations with Greek refiner Hellenic
Petroleum to help it replace Iranian crude.
Glencore, a leading Swiss-based commodities trader
and one of the few that conducted business with Greece during
the debt crisis, may also boost supplies, trading sources said.
Hellenic would pay back the traders with refined products,
which could then be sold in Greece or abroad.
Hellenic, Total, Glencore and Mercuria declined to comment.
Two industry source said talks were at advanced stages. A
third industry source said negotiations were at an early stage.
"If something were to happen, it would be unlikely before
summer," one source said.
LINGERING DEBT FEARS
Hellenic acknowledged earlier this week that it was buying
oil from Iran and paying for the shipments later, terms known in
industry jargon as open credit terms. But the refiner also said
that replacing Iranian oil would be "easy" with supplies from
Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia.
Traders expect the terms offered by alternative oil
suppliers to be far less generous, as many are still unable to
enter into agreements with Greece because of the risk associated
with the country's debt.
Part of the reason for swapping crude oil for products is
that Hellenic is unable to obtain letters of credit from banks
because of lingering default fears.
"They have liabilities and banks could come in and demand
payment," said a London-based trading head who decided not to
enter talks with Hellenic, saying it was too risky for his firm.
However, Greece's second bailout this week provides
reassurance that any crude supplied to a refinery would not be
caught up in a messy national default.
Hellenic, which has 350 million euros of debt maturing this
year and 1.3 billion in 2013, has started refinancing
discussions with banks. It said it hoped that the bailout deal
would allow Greece to return to markets and ease Greek
companies' refinancing strains.
OIL DEPENDENCE
Greece, which has no domestic production, relies on oil
imports and in some months last year Iranian oil's share soared
to more than 50 percent as supply from other places dropped.
By comparison, in 2010 Greece imported 46 percent of its
crude from Russia and 16 percent from Iran. Saudi Arabia and
Kazakhstan provided 10 percent each, Libya 9 percent and Iraq 7
percent, according to data from the European Union.
Russian and Saudi oil is seen by traders as a likely
replacement for Iranian oil as part of a deal to exchange crude
for products.
Greece's four refineries, belonging to Hellenic and Motor
Oil, together can process around 400,000 barrels per
day but that figure has fallen in recent months due to upgrades
and maintenance.
Iran has threatened to retaliate to EU sanctions by fully
shutting off supplies to the bloc ahead of the embargo. It said
this week it has already suspended deliveries to UK and French
companies.
Greek petroleum products used to be among Europe's cheapest
before the country's debt crisis. But since a 2010 bailout
agreement with the EU and IMF to stave off a chaotic default,
they have become among the most expensive.
"It makes sense that they could do something like that as
they don't have to issue letters of credit for the crude, and of
course, Greece does have the refining capacity, and overcapacity
even, as consumption has dropped here, so this would be a
win-win situation," said an oil shipper based in Greece.