ATHENS Feb 26 Greek refiner Hellenic
Petroleum has not been refused any shipment of crude
oil from Iran, a company official told Reuters on Sunday,
denying a Fars news agency report.
The semi-official Iranian news agency earlier reported Iran
had refused to give Greece a shipment of 500,000 barrels of
crude oil in a retaliatory measure against European Union
sanctions.
It said tankers that left empty-handed from Iran were
destined to bring oil to Hellenic.
"That has nothing to do with us ... all supplies from Iran
have been processed normally," a company official told Reuters.