By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 28 The International Swaps
and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the
sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Tuesday it will go
ahead with a discussion on whether Greece's debt swap should be
considered a "credit event."
ISDA said in a statement will meet at 11 a.m. GMT on
Thursday, March 1 "to determine whether a credit event has
occurred." The location of the meeting was not immediately
known.
If the committee agrees a credit event has occurred, then it
could lead to a payout on outstanding Greek CDS contracts.