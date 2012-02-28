By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Feb 28 The International Swaps
and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the
sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Tuesday
it will discuss whether Greece's debt swap should be considered
a "credit event."
ISDA said its European Determinations Committee will hold a
conference call at 11 a.m. GMT (6 a.m. EST) on
Thursday, March 1 "to determine whether a credit event has
occurred."
One of the major concerns about Greece's debt restructuring
was whether the hard-fought agreement with private debt holders
would give Greek sovereign credit default swap investors a
justification for demanding payment on the protection they
bought.
If the committee determines a credit event has occurred, it
could lead to a payout on outstanding Greek CDS contracts
following an auction process that can take a week or more to
complete. Credit default swaps provide protection for an
investor who holds an underlying security that suffers from a
default or restructuring.
According to data from the Depository Trust and Clearing
Corporation, a U.S. clearing house that tracks CDS contracts and
other instruments, the maximum amount of money to be paid out on
Greek CDS contracts is approximately $3.2 billion. This is
referred to as the notional value.
However, the likely amount paid out will be 73 to
74 percent of that, corresponding to the real loss on the face
value of the bonds that came from the debt swap agreement
settled last week. If that is the case, the actual payout would
be in the area of $2.36 billion.
DTCC's data, as of Feb. 17, indicates there are
4,263 actively traded contracts on Greek sovereign debt, which
add up to a gross value of $69.9 billion. When the contracts are
offset against each other, the notional value is reduced to the
$3.2 billion.
MEMBER QUESTION
ISDA said on Monday one of its members
asked the governing body if last week's approval by Greece's
Parliament to implement collective action clauses, or CACs, on
debt governed by Greek law constitutes a so-called
"restructuring credit event."
ISDA's European Determinations Committee had said it would
announce by 5 p.m. GMT (12 p.m. EST) on Wednesday
whether to entertain the question.
At issue is the retroactive inclusion of CACs in sovereign
debt governed by Greek law. CACs force all bondholders to
proceed with a swap once it has won a specified level of
approval.
The ISDA member contends that not all bondholders are being
treated equally.
The question asks whether the Greek debt restructuring is a
"credit event" because it subordinates eligible bondholders to
the European Central Bank and other national central banks,
which hold sovereign debt governed by Greek law.
Private investors holding about 200 billion euros of Greek
bonds will take a loss of 53.5 percent in the face value of
their holdings and a real loss of 73-74 percent.
According to the new law, the swap will go ahead once 50
percent of bondholders have responded to the offer, and the CACs
will be activated once a two-thirds majority of that quorum has
voted in favor of the swap.
A credit event occurs, or is triggered, when there is either
a failure to pay, a repudiation/moratorium, or restructuring of
the underlying debt.
Also at issue is whether the announcement results directly
or indirectly from a deterioration in the credit-worthiness or
financial condition of Greece.
ISDA's regional Determinations Committees discuss issues
involving credit events, CDS auctions, succession events and
other issues, with decisions governed by a set of internal
rules.