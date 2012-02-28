Various Euro notes are pictured laying on a table in Warsaw February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper

NEW YORK The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Tuesday it will discuss whether Greece's debt swap should be considered a "credit event."

ISDA said in a statement will meet at 11 a.m. GMT on Thursday, March 1 "to determine whether a credit event has occurred." The location of the meeting was not immediately known.

One of the major concerns about Greece's debt restructuring was whether the hard-fought agreement with private debt holders would give Greek sovereign credit default swap investors a justification for demanding payment on the protection they bought.

If the committee agrees a credit event has occurred, then it could lead to a payout on outstanding Greek CDS contracts.

ISDA said on Monday one of its members asked the governing body if last week's approval by Greece's Parliament to implement collective action clauses, or CACs, on debt governed by Greek law constitutes a so-called "restructuring credit event."

ISDA's European Determinations Committee had said it would announce by 5 p.m. GMT (12 p.m. EST) on Wednesday whether to entertain the question.

At issue is the retroactive inclusion of CACs in sovereign debt governed by Greek law. CACs force all bondholders to proceed with a swap once it has won a specified level of approval.

The ISDA member contends that not all bondholders are being treated equally.

The question asks whether the Greek debt restructuring is a "credit event" because it subordinates eligible bondholders to the European Central Bank and other national central banks, which hold sovereign debt governed by Greek law.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases, Editing by Gary Crosse and Dan Grebler)