BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
ATHENS, March 9 Greece is not worried about the fallout from any decision the International Swaps and Derivatives Association makes on whether credit default swaps must be paid out after a bond swap, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday.
"This is not a concern for us because the net amount at stake globally if CDS are triggered is less than 5 billion," he told parliament.
"This is a totally negligible sum for the Greek and the European economy."
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.