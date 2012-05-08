ATHENS May 8 Greek journalists on Tuesday
accused the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party of intimidation
after they became the first far-right group to enter parliament
since military dictatorship ended.
At a news conference after securing 7 percent of the vote on
Sunday, Golden Dawn members ordered journalists to stand to
attention for party leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos. Many
journalists left the room in protest.
Mihaloliakos also marched down the street on Sunday flanked
by muscular men with shaved heads and tight t-shirts, and
yelling "liars!" at the foreign journalists following him.
"The Greek Federation of Journalists (POESY) warns Hitler
nostalgics and especially the 'brave boys in black t-shirts'
that no journalist will be coerced, threatened and above all
terrorised," the union said in a statement.
The Athens Union of Journalists (ESIEA) said: "Acting like
bouncers, they showed their true colours. We are not afraid of
you. We will reveal your role. You will not have your way."
Promising to rid Greece of immigrants and with a
swastika-like logo, Golden Dawn is the first far-right party to
enter parliament since the fall of the military dictatorship in
1974.
The party, which denies that it is neo-Nazi, rose from
obscurity in just over a year by appealing to Greeks who feel
that a rise in crime driven by five years of recession has made
the streets unsafe.
Many Greeks were shocked by its success, also fuelled in
part by anger with the two parties that have been in power for
decades and led Greece into its debt crisis: the conservative
New Democracy and the socialist PASOK.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)