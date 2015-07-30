ATHENS, July 30 Greece's largest toy seller
Jumbo BABr.AT said on Thursday that revenues for its last fiscal
year rose 7.5 percent, above its own target, but warned that
capital controls would hurt results in the current fiscal year.
The company, which operates 53 stores in Greece and 19 in
Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said revenues rose to 582.5
million euros for the year ending June 30 from 541.8 million
euros a year earlier.
"Capital controls will obviously negatively affect our
activity and our numbers in Greece and indirectly, in other
countries due to obstacles in the smooth operation of the supply
chain," the company said in a statement.
The company said it would not issue a forecast for results
on its current fiscal year until after Greece had agreed a new
bailout programme with its lenders.
