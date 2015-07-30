ATHENS, July 30 Greece's largest toy seller Jumbo BABr.AT said on Thursday that revenues for its last fiscal year rose 7.5 percent, above its own target, but warned that capital controls would hurt results in the current fiscal year.

The company, which operates 53 stores in Greece and 19 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said revenues rose to 582.5 million euros for the year ending June 30 from 541.8 million euros a year earlier.

"Capital controls will obviously negatively affect our activity and our numbers in Greece and indirectly, in other countries due to obstacles in the smooth operation of the supply chain," the company said in a statement.

The company said it would not issue a forecast for results on its current fiscal year until after Greece had agreed a new bailout programme with its lenders. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)