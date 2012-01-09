ATHENS Jan 9 Greece's largest toyseller
Jumbo said first-half sales rose about 1 percent, in
line with its expectations, after it pushed forward the opening
of new stores amid an economic crisis in the country which has
hit most retailers.
Jumbo management, which runs 56 stores in Greece, Bulgaria
and Cyprus, said six-monthly sales were 293 million euros ($374
million).
The company had guided for sales growth of zero to 2.0
percent for its financial year starting July 2011. The firm said
in a bourse filing the sales rise was the result of speeding up
its investment plan which called for six new stores in 2011 and
another six this year.
Jumbo's shares were flat at 3.64 euros on Monday in light
volume, outperforming a 0.66 percent drop in the broader market
.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)