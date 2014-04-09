ATHENS, April 9 Greece's largest toy seller
Jumbo reported a 7.6 percent rise in sales for the
nine months to March on Wednesday thanks to double-digit growth
in Cyprus and Bulgaria.
The figure is higher than the company's outlook for an
increase in sales of between four and six percent in the 12
months to June 2014.
Jumbo, which operates 52 stores in Greece and another 14 in
Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said sales rose to 410.9 million
euros ($566.81 million) in the first nine months of the fiscal
year.
Retail business in Greece has been hit hard by four years of
austerity measures the country has imposed in exchange for loans
from the European Union and IMF. But Jumbo has fared well mainly
due to robust performances in its foreign operations.
The company said that its Cypriot and Bulgarian business
grew at a double-digit rate in the third quarter. Sales were
also boosted by the company's first two shops in Romania, which
opened last year.
As part of its investment strategy, the retailer aims to
open another 14 to 16 stores in Romania over the next five
years. In Greece, it plans to opens six to eight new stores in
the next three to four years.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
