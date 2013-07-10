ATHENS, July 10 Greece's largest toy retailer
Jumbo reported sales up 1.6 percent year-on-year
($641.85 million) in the twelve months to June, exceeding the
previous year's increase and the company's target helped by
robust growth in Bulgaria.
Jumbo, which operates 51 department stores in Greece and
another 11 in Cyprus and Bulgaria, opened six new stores during
the year, four in Greece and two in Bulgaria where it is
enjoying double-digit sales growth compared with steady sales in
crisis-hit Greece and Cyprus.
Overall, Jumbo's sales rose to 502 million euros ($641.85
million), its highest since the company listed on the Athens
bourse in 1997.
The rise of 1.6 percent compares with a 0.9 percent increase
in turnover in the previous fiscal year to June 2012 and is
slightly above Jumbo's full-year estimate for a rise of up to 1
percent, indicating the firm is on track to meet its full-year
net profit guidance, analysts said.
Before the crisis broke out in Cyprus in March, Jumbo, one
of Greece's firms with the biggest exposure to the
island-nation, said that profit would fall 28 percent in the
year to June 2013 to about 70 million euros due to deflationary
pressure in Greece and higher transport costs.
After taking a 19 million-euro hit on its Cypriot deposits,
the company announced a 29 percent annual drop in net profit for
the nine months to March 31 to 48 million euros.
Jumbo did not provide on Wednesday like-for-like sales nor
an update of its profit estimates for the fiscal year ending
June 2013. But it forecast 70-75 million euros net profit in the
fiscal year to June 2014, saying sales were expected to rise up
to 4 percent in the same period.
The toy retailer, which plans to open at least another six
new stores by June 2014, will report full-year results in
September.
Greece's economy, in depression for a sixth consecutive
year, could shrink by as much as 5 percent this year, the
Athens-based IOBE think tank said on Tuesday.
Helped by a strong cash flow and its planned expansion in
Romania, Jumbo shares have rallied 24 percent since the start of
the year, outperforming an 8 percent drop for the Athens stock
exchange general index.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)