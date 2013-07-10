ATHENS, July 10 Greece's largest toy retailer Jumbo reported sales up 1.6 percent year-on-year ($641.85 million) in the twelve months to June, exceeding the previous year's increase and the company's target helped by robust growth in Bulgaria.

Jumbo, which operates 51 department stores in Greece and another 11 in Cyprus and Bulgaria, opened six new stores during the year, four in Greece and two in Bulgaria where it is enjoying double-digit sales growth compared with steady sales in crisis-hit Greece and Cyprus.

Overall, Jumbo's sales rose to 502 million euros ($641.85 million), its highest since the company listed on the Athens bourse in 1997.

The rise of 1.6 percent compares with a 0.9 percent increase in turnover in the previous fiscal year to June 2012 and is slightly above Jumbo's full-year estimate for a rise of up to 1 percent, indicating the firm is on track to meet its full-year net profit guidance, analysts said.

Before the crisis broke out in Cyprus in March, Jumbo, one of Greece's firms with the biggest exposure to the island-nation, said that profit would fall 28 percent in the year to June 2013 to about 70 million euros due to deflationary pressure in Greece and higher transport costs.

After taking a 19 million-euro hit on its Cypriot deposits, the company announced a 29 percent annual drop in net profit for the nine months to March 31 to 48 million euros.

Jumbo did not provide on Wednesday like-for-like sales nor an update of its profit estimates for the fiscal year ending June 2013. But it forecast 70-75 million euros net profit in the fiscal year to June 2014, saying sales were expected to rise up to 4 percent in the same period.

The toy retailer, which plans to open at least another six new stores by June 2014, will report full-year results in September.

Greece's economy, in depression for a sixth consecutive year, could shrink by as much as 5 percent this year, the Athens-based IOBE think tank said on Tuesday.

Helped by a strong cash flow and its planned expansion in Romania, Jumbo shares have rallied 24 percent since the start of the year, outperforming an 8 percent drop for the Athens stock exchange general index.

($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)