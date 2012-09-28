ATHENS, Sept 28 Greece picked real estate firm
Lamda to manage a shopping mall that served as a
broadcasting centre during the Athens 2004 Olympics, the
country's privatisation agency said on Friday.
Greece is scrambling to jump start its privatisation agenda
to convince its international lenders, the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund, it is serious about selling off
state assets to help pay down public debt.
The 90-year leasing deal will bring in 81 million euros
($104.2 million) to state coffers, the agency (HRADF) said.
Depending on economic conditions, the government may get an
additional 32.4 million euros over 50 years, the agency said
without providing further details.
"Fully exploiting (the mall) will commercially upgrade the
area and will also rekindle investors' interest in buying real
estate in Athens," HRADF President Yannis Emiris said in a
statement.
Lamda Development shares were up 9.4 percent in late Friday
trade on the Athens bourse.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by David Holmes)