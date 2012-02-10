ATHENS Feb 10 The leader of a far-right
party in Prime Minister Lucas Papademos' coalition government on
Friday said he could not vote in favour of a 130-billion euro
bailout agreement the country needs to avoid going bankrupt.
"I explained to the other political leaders that I cannot
vote for this loan agreement," George Karatzaferis, head of the
LAOS party, told a news conference.
Karatzaferis's party has 15 deputies in the 300-seat Greek
parliament, meaning a refusal to vote in favour would not
prevent the bailout agreement from being passed in parliament.
Karatzaferis also asked for a reshuffle and a cabinet of
technocrats.
He added that the International Monetary Fund's top official
for Greece, Poul Thomsen, should be declared a 'persona non
grata' in the debt-choked country.
"If we want things to go forward, Poul Thomsen must be
declared persona non grata for Greece," he said.
Greece's European Union and IMF lenders are deeply unpopular
among ordinary Greeks for painful austerity measures they have
demanded in exchange for bailout funds to prevent the country
from defaulting on its debt.