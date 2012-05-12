ATHENS May 12 Greece's president will meet the leaders of the country's three biggest parties on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to cobble together a coalition and avoid a repeat election in a few weeks.

The meeting with conservative leader Antonis Samaras, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos and Left Coalition (SYRIZA) leader Alexis Tsipras will take place at 0900 GMT, a statement from President Karolos Papoulias's office said on Saturday.

The president will then hold individual meetings with the leaders of the smaller parties that made it into parliament, including the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn.