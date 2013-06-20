ATHENS, June 20 Greek Socialist chief Evangelos
Venizelos on Thursday warned the country's ruling coalition was
in trouble after failing to find agreement on the shutdown of
the state broadcaster and called on the other junior partner to
stay in the government.
"The situation for the country, the economy and its citizens
is especially grave," said Venizelos, head of the PASOK, the
second-biggest party in the government.
"We want the government to continue as a three-party
government and we are asking Democratic Left to participate in
reestablishing cooperation."
He made the comments after the third round of talks this
week failed to resolve disagreements over the abrupt shutdown of
state broadcaster ERT. Venizelos reiterated that early elections
was not in the country's interests.