ATHENS May 11 The leader of Greece's anti-bailout Left Coalition (SYRIZA) party on Friday said he would not join a national unity government with Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, who has been holding talks with various parties in a bid to form a coalition.

"It is not the Left Coalition that has refused this proposal, but the Greek people who did so with their vote on Sunday," leader Alexis Tsipras said after talks with Venizelos.