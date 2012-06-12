ATHENS, June 12 The leader of Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party dismissed calls for an all-party government of national unity after elections on June 17, pledging on Tuesday to bring the troubled banking sector under state control.

"If we are elected, we will move swiftly to recapitalize banks with common voting shares, what we call socialization of the banking system, put them under public and social control so that Greek depositors feel safe," SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras told a news conference.

Tsipras, who wants to scrap a 130 billion euro bailout and renegotiate the tough conditions demanded by international lenders, also rejected what he called an "all-party ragtag" following calls by other politicians for a unity government to avoid a second stalemate after an inconclusive election in May.

"After two consecutive elections people demand a clear direction," he said, adding he would seek a leftist alliance instead.