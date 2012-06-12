ATHENS, June 12 The leader of Greece's radical
leftist SYRIZA party dismissed calls for an all-party government
of national unity after elections on June 17, pledging on
Tuesday to bring the troubled banking sector under state
control.
"If we are elected, we will move swiftly to recapitalize
banks with common voting shares, what we call socialization of
the banking system, put them under public and social control so
that Greek depositors feel safe," SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras
told a news conference.
Tsipras, who wants to scrap a 130 billion euro bailout and
renegotiate the tough conditions demanded by international
lenders, also rejected what he called an "all-party ragtag"
following calls by other politicians for a unity government to
avoid a second stalemate after an inconclusive election in May.
"After two consecutive elections people demand a clear
direction," he said, adding he would seek a leftist alliance
instead.