ATHENS, June 21 Greece's Democratic Left, the
smallest party in the ruling coalition, will decide on Friday
whether to continue in the government after a row over the
closure of state broadcaster ERT, two party officials said on
Friday.
The party's lawmakers will meet at 0730 GMT on Friday to
discuss their position, the officials told Reuters.
"The Democratic Left will decide whether it will continue to
back the government or not," one official said.
Another party official, Dimitris Hatzisokratis, said it was
not the party's intention to push the country to early
elections.