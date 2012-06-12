ROME, June 12 The head of Greece's leftist SYRIZA party pledged on Tuesday to introduce a progressive corporate tax scale that would increase tax for high-earning businesses but dismissed fears that investment could dry up if he came to power after the June 17 election.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said that investment relied more on a stable tax system than on the tax rate.

Greece currently has a 20 percent corporate tax rate for large listed companies.