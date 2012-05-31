ATHENS May 31 Greece's radical leftist leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday he would cancel the EU/IMF bailout that keeps the country afloat but that did not mean Athens would be forced to leave the euro.

"We need to cancel the bailout which has led to catastrophe," Tsipras said in an interview with enikos.gr website. "We will replace it with a national plan to resurrect the economy."

Tsipras, whose SYRIZA party is running a close second behind the pro-bailout conservative New Democracy party in opinion polls ahead of June 17 elections, said he would negotiate a new rescue plan and that Greece would not return to the drachma.