UPDATE 13-Britain in political chaos after election shock, uncertainty over Brexit talks
* Looming Brexit talks more uncertain than ever (Updates with Corbyn, DUP, latest results)
May 9 Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday failed to form a government opposed to the country's international bailout and handed his mandate back to the president.
"Our proposal enjoyed wide support in society but a weak one in parliament. We won't be able to realise our dream for a left government," Tsipras told his parliamentary group, Greece's second-biggest after May 6 elections.
"Tomorrow morning I will return the mandate."
His failure deepens Greece's political turmoil and pushes the country towards the second election in a few weeks.
Socialist PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos is expected to receive a final government-forming mandate on Thursday.
* Looming Brexit talks more uncertain than ever (Updates with Corbyn, DUP, latest results)
ATHENS, June 9 Greek industrial output rose 1.0 percent in April compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 10.1 percent increase in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 0.1 percent from the same month in 2016, while mining output rose 13.2 percent. Electricity production increased 3.7 percent. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES APRIL MAR