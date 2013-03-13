* Troika inspectors depart, return end-March, early April
* Greek finmin sees progress, rescue loans not at risk
ATHENS, March 13 An inspection team of
debt-laden Greece's international lenders has interrupted a
review of Athens' progress on Wednesday and will return shortly
to complete it, the Greek finance minister said on Wednesday.
The so-called "troika" of EU, IMF and ECB officials had
begun their latest assessment of Athens' performance in meeting
the terms of its 240-billion-euro ($311-billion) bailout plan on
March 3.
This is Greece's first review after its lenders unlocked
fresh aid in December, staving off a chaotic bankruptcy and
keeping it in the euro zone. In exchange, Athens passed a new
round of austerity measures to bring its finances back on track.
"There was significant progress on all issues... they (the
inspectors) will return at the end of the month or early April
so we can get ready," Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told
reporters.
The inspectors' departure, announced after a 2.5-hour
meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, did not mean the
country risked missing its next installment of rescue loans of
more than 2.8 billion euros, the minister said.
"In my view, it (the tranche) is assured," Stournaras said
without elaborating. Under a current disbursement schedule, the
2.8-billion-euro tranche is due to be paid by the end of March.
Greece has received about 200 billion euros in rescue loans
since its first bailout in May 2010. But despite imposing a
75-percent debt cut on private-sector bondholders and receiving
debt relief from its official lenders last year, it is still a
far cry from returning to bond markets as Ireland got close to
with a bond sale on Wednesday.
Athens needs further relief from its euro zone partners to
make its debt sustainable and must balance its 2013 primary
budget, which excludes interest payments, to obtain it.
Greece also must stick to painful tax hikes and implement
other unpopular measures it has already agreed, including
sacking "a large part" of 27,000 civil servants it must earmark
for possible dismissal.
But with the economy in its sixth year of recession and
unemployment at a record 26 percent, Athens wants to soften the
agreed austerity measures and avoid any new ones.
Another contentious issue concerns terms and deadlines for a
50-billion-euro recapitalisation of banks, which risk being
nationalised if they fail to complete the process in time and
seek a softening of terms.
According to government sources, Athens is negotiating with
the troika to allow households which are late in paying their
taxes to settle them in installments.