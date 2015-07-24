LONDON, July 24 Lending by international banks to Greece fell by $22 billion in the first quarter of this year as concerns about its economy and eurozone membership mounted, according to cross-border lending data released on Friday.

The Bank for International Settlements, which tracks cross-border lending, said global cross-border lending rose by $755 billion in the first quarter, led by a surge in lending to euro zone countries, with the exception of Greece.

BIS said there was also another quarterly decline in lending to Russia and Ukraine. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Huw Jones)