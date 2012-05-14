ATHENS May 14 Greece's anti-bailout, radical
leftist SYRIZA party rejected on Monday a proposal by the
country's president for the creation of a government of
technocrats to avoid a repeat election in a few weeks.
"We will attend the meeting (with the president). But we are
sticking to our position. We don't want to consent to any kind
of bailout policies even if they are implemented by
non-political personalities," SYRIZA spokesman Panos Skourletis
told Reuters.
"The fact that it's going to be implemented by non-political
people doesn't change the purpose of this (proposed) government,
which is to implement the bailout."