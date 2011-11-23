ATHENS Nov 23 Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras sent a letter on Wednesday to the country's
lenders, pledging support for a bailout deal. But it remained
unclear whether this would be enough to satisfy them and unblock
funds the country needs to avoid bankruptcy.
Below is the full text of the letter from Samaras, which
refers to his New Democracy party by its Greek name of Nea
Demokratia:
As stated in the meeting of the three Party Leaders under the
auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic C. Papoulias:
"It has been agreed upon that the task of the new Government
will be to materialize the decisions taken at the European
Council of October 26th 2011 and to implement the economic
policies linked to those decisions."
The new Prime Minister has already pledged to fulfill this
task.
Nea Demokratia is committed to support the new Prime
Minister.
Nea Demokratia is strongly committed to the success of
fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, rebuilding market
confidence and fostering economic growth.
Nea Demokratia fully supports the targets of fiscal
adjustment, regarding all issues on eliminating the deficit and
reversing the debt dynamics; it also supports "tools" already
implemented (albeit poorly); namely, public expenditure cutting,
fighting tax evasion, structural reforms, privatization programs
and capitalizing on idle real estate public property.
On the evidence of the budget execution so far, we believe
that certain policies have to be modified, so as to guarantee
the Program's success. This is more so, since according to the
latest European Economic forecasts, Greece in 2012 will be the
only European country with 5 consecutive years in recession!
We intend to bring these issues to discussion, along with
viable policy alternatives, strictly within the framework
outlined by the Program. We give great emphasis to allowing for
prompt recovery, so that public revenues generated will help us
achieve the targets set.
We also attribute special emphasis to the implementation
procedures which have to be streamlined and upgraded.
The commitment of the Greek people and of Nea Demokratia to
the European Union and the Euro is strong and irrevocable.
Nea Demokratia believes that Greece can get out of the
crisis and safeguard its social cohesion.
We are committed to make that happen.
Sincerely,
Antonis C. Samaras
President of Nea Demokratia