* Greece sends letter to EU, IMF, ECB
* Vows to stay in euro, reform economy
ATHENS Nov 30 Greece needs to stay in the
euro and realises its economy needs drastic reform, the
country's prime minister said in a letter to international
creditors in which he promised to stick to the terms of a debt
reduction deal.
The European Union had demanded the assurance from Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos, and similar written pledges from
leaders of the two parties that back his coalition government,
before releasing an 8 billion euro tranche of aid which Greece
needs to avoid bankruptcy next month.
"The Greek people recognize the need for a major economic
and institutional transformation and they overwhelmingly support
euro area membership, which they perceive as crucial for the
success of this effort," Papademos said in the letter he sent to
the European Union, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.
"The government will take all measures necessary in order to
implement the decisions of the Euro Summit of 26 October 2011
and achieve the objectives of the economic programme," he wrote
in the letter, which his office sent to journalists on
Wednesday. He referred to an Oct. 26 EU deal to cut Greece's
crippling debt.
"(The government) is determined to continue the process of
fiscal consolidation and structural reform in order to secure
sound public finances and improve the country's international
competitiveness," he added.
EU finance minister agreed to release the 8 billion lifeline
tranche on Tuesday after receiving the prime minister's letter.
Papademos, a former vice president of the ECB, was appointed
by Greece's two major parties to lead a national unity
government earlier this month, with the task of implementing the
Oct. 26 debt cut deal.
Disbursement of the 8 billion euro tranche remained in
limbo, however, because conservative party leader Antonis
Samaras initially balked at providing the written pledges the EU
had demanded.
Euro zone membership is necessary for Greece to overhaul its
economy, Papademos said, dismissing the view proposed by some
economists that the country might be better off outside the
single currency.
"Participation in the euro area ensures the preservation of
price stability, promotes financial and economic stability and
facilitates the implementation of the deep and broad reforms
required for the revival of the economy," Papademos said in the
letter.