ATHENS Feb 14 Greek conservative party leader Antonis Samaras is expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international lenders on Wednesday, a government source said on Tuesday.

"Samaras' letter of commitment is expected to be handed in tomorrow morning," the government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

A senior official at the conservative New Democracy party confirmed that Samaras intended to sign the letter. There was no official comment from the party.