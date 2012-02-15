ATHENS Feb 15 Greek conservative party
leader Antonis Samaras has sent a letter to the European Union
and IMF committing himself to implementing a new austerity
package, his New Democracy party said on Wednesday.
The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has demanded
this undertaking as a condition for a 130 billion euro bailout
for Greece.
In his letter, Samaras gave undertakings to stick by
Greece's original 2010 bailout, the MoU, and the latest rescue,
the MEFP.
"If Nea Demokratia wins the next election in Greece, we will
remain committed to the Program's objectives, targets and key
policies as described in the MoU/MEFP," he wrote, using the
Greek name of his party.
The election is expected in April.