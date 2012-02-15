ATHENS Feb 15 Greek conservative party
leader Antonis Samaras gave a written commitment on Wednesday to
implement a punishing new austerity package, a condition for
Athens to get a second EU/IMF bailout and avoid national
bankruptcy.
His New Democracy party is leading in opinion polls, meaning
that Samaras is the frontrunner to become the next prime
minister after elections expected in April.
In his letter to the Greece's international lenders, Samaras
said he would stand by the conditions of both Greece's original
2010 bailout, the MoU, and the latest 130 billion euro rescue,
the MEFP.
"If Nea Demokratia wins the next election in Greece, we will
remain committed to the Program's objectives, targets and key
policies as described in the MoU/MEFP," he wrote, using the
Greek name of his party.
But he added: "Policy modifications might be required to
guarantee the full Program's implementation."
The party released a copy of the letter.
Parliament approved the new package of pay, pension and job
cuts in the early hours of Monday, as rioters burned down or
otherwise wrecked almost 100 buildings in central Athens.
Samaras signalled during the debate that he might seek to
renegotiate the deal with the European Union and International
Monetary Fund, deepening EU suspicions that Greece would not
fully implement its tough terms.
Samaras sent the letter shortly before a telephone
conference call by the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers
later on Wednesday.
However, Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker already
called off a face-to-face ministerial meeting scheduled for
Wednesday, partly due to the failure by Samaras to provide the
undertaking in good time.
This appeared to reduce chances of the bailout being
approved by euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday.