* Libra eyes more investments in Greece
* Group looking to expand in shipping
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, March 7 Investor interest and confidence
is returning to Greece as the threat of a euro zone exit fades,
says international conglomerate Libra Group, which has its
origins in Greek shipping and is expanding its business in the
country.
Greece's coalition government of Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras, which took power in June, has been eager to show it
will implement reforms promised to the European Union and
International Monetary Fund, which have bailed Athens out twice
with over 200 billion euros.
London- and New York-headquartered Libra, which has
purchased around $5 billion of assets globally since financial
turmoil in 2008, is stepping up investments in Greece,
especially in the hotel and renewable energy sectors, its
chairman and chief executive George Logothetis told Reuters.
"The most important subject the Samaras government has
confronted is (that) they have reduced the uncertainty of Greece
leaving the euro," he said in an interview this week."You don't
hear about that anymore. That needed to always predicate
investment coming into the country."
"We do see movement in Greece today ... money is coming
back," New-York based Logothetis said on a visit to London.
Greece's economy has shrunk by about 20 percent since the
recession began in 2008, with its downturn exacerbated by fiscal
austerity demanded by its international lenders to shore up
public finances and attain a primary budget surplus in 2013.
"There is a lot of pent-up ambition from Greeks to fight for
a better life," Logothetis said.
"Greek laziness and incompetence is a fallacy," he said.
Logothetis said investment funds and private equity
companies were starting to look at Greek firms and banks were
starting to look at lending again.
Libra, which is privately owned by the Greek Logothetis
family, owns the luxury Grace Hotels global brand, which began
in Greece.
"One of the most important lead indicators in our businesses
globally is advanced bookings on hotels. From what I understand,
it is shaping up to be a much better (Greek) tourist season this
year," Logothetis said.
Logothetis said Libra aimed to expand its energy business in
Greece after making acquisitions in wind parks and the solar
energy sector. They were also looking at investments in the
retail market and developing their real estate business there.
DIVERSITY SEEN KEY
Libra Group, which was created in 2003 and has 30 operating
subsidiaries and 25 offices, has five core divisions comprising
hospitality, aviation, shipping, real estate and renewable
energy with other interests including media, construction and
services companies and an equity brokerage.
The group grew from a shipping business started in 1976 by
Michael Logothetis. His son George, 38, took over the running of
the shipping business in 1993 and between 2004 and 2007 they
sold their fleet of 70 ships at the height of a shipping market
boom before a sector slump in 2008.
Logothetis said they made "a substantial amount of money"
from the sale. He declined to say how much, but a single,
five-year old supertanker was valued at $120 million at the
time, Baltic Exchange data showed, while vessel earnings during
the boom years added to the company's wealth.
"The idea behind Libra was to diversify away from shipping
to create a global group, using the top lieutenants we had
worked with in the preceding years," he said.
"We feel safe that whatever comes, we confront it. We have a
growing group and we bought a lot of cheap assets in the last
five years. During this depression, recession, call it what you
want, not all markets move in tandem," he said.
Libra has proved adept at buying and selling assets. In
aviation a subsidiary bought 25 planes between 2004 and 2007 and
sold them in 2007 before the global downturn. They resumed
making aviation investments in 2009, including a move into the
helicopter leasing sector after signing a $400 million order to
buy aircraft from AgustaWestland.
Logothetis said the company, through its subsidiary Lomar,
planned to expand into shipping after returning in 2009 with the
acquisition of Australia's Allocean group and its fleet.
"We have 40 ships on the water right now. We have bought a
few in the last month and we have up to 18 ships on order," he
said.
Logothetis said the shipping market would recover. "Quite
when is the magic word - it's a cycle. No crisis lasts forever,
no boom lasts forever and ships are in our blood."
(Editing by Roger Atwood)