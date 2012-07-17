* Athens seeks bridging loan to cover funding needs
* EU/IMF inspectors return to Athens on July 24
* Greece seeks further spending cuts to appease lenders
By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, July 17 Greece's coalition government
will seek a bridging loan to tide it over while it scrambles to
find 11.7 billion euros of spending cuts to bring a derailed
bailout plan back on track and appease exasperated international
lenders.
The measures must be submitted for approval by July 24, when
auditors of the so-called "troika" of the European Union, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank are
expected to return to Athens for a check-up mission.
The visit, and subsequent haggling that is expected to last
until September, will determine whether the EU and IMF continue
bank rolling Athens or abandon it and let it slide towards
chaotic default and eventual exit from the euro zone.
The troika has already turned the screws on cash-strapped
Athens, effectively suspending payments under its ongoing 130
billion euro rescue and prompting it to seek a bridging loan
from its lenders to cover financing needs until September.
"We are fighting to secure the bridging loan by September,"
a finance ministry official told reporters, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Cabinet members and senior ministry officials have been
holding daily meetings to thrash out the spending cuts. Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras is expected to submit on Wednesday a
draft list to the leaders of the three parties comprising the
country's ruling coalition.
"Since last Thursday, there is a methodical effort by all
ministers to find realistic proposals," Deputy Finance Minister
Christos Staikouras told Reuters. "We must be ready by July 23,"
he added.
The cuts, equivalent to 5.5 percent of the country's GDP,
must be enforced over the next two years for Greece's budget
deficit to narrow to below 3 percent of GDP by the end of 2014
from 9.3 percent in 2011.
MORE MEASURES
The government is considering a wide range of cuts, such as
lowering caps on high pensions, closing tax loopholes, reducing
the government's operating expenses, cutting public hospitals'
costs and cracking down on fraud to curb social spending.
Athens has pledged to streamline public administration to
make it leaner. The government is also considering proposals to
extend military service to reduce its need for professional
soldiers and to make the church pay half of the salaries of
priests, thousands of whom are on the government's payroll.
Measures worth 5.6 billion euros out of the 11.7 billion
total have been identified so far, a finance ministry official
told reporters on Tuesday on condition of anonymity. T h e
official gave no details as to what kind of measures have been
fleshed out.
But Greece's fragile coalition government has little scope
to find the savings after it pledged to austerity-hurt voters it
would not fire any civil servants and avoid across-the-board
cuts of pensions and public sector wages.
"We have made plans for cuts that do not affect human
souls," Interior Minister Evyrpidis Stylianidis said after
meeting Samaras on Tuesday.
The three-party coalition was cobbled together after
pro-bailout parties won a narrow victory in elections last
month.
Conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has pledged to
renegotiate the bailout and soften its terms, particularly by
spreading the 11.7 billion euro cuts over four years to soften
their impact on the economy.
He will meet the leaders of the co-ruling Socialist party,
Evangelos Venizelos, and leftist Democratic Left, Fotis
Kouvelis, on Wednesday morning to secure their approval for the
cuts before final decisions are taken.
Austerity policies implemented since the country's first
EU/IMF bailout in May 2010 have turned Greece's recession into
its longest and deepest since World War 2. Unemployment climbed
to a record 22.5 percent in April. Economic output has shrunk by
about a fifth since 2008, when the country's recession started.
The finance ministry official acknowledged that pushing
through the cuts would not be easy, but that the government was
determined to come up with the austerity measures.
"It's difficult, but we will make it," the official said.
Greece is already finding it difficult to meet its current
fiscal targets, let alone future ones. Government paralysis
during the country's long election period, reluctance to
implement privatisations and fiscal cuts and the recession have
thrown the country's bailout plan into disarray.
Tax revenues were almost 1 billion euros below target in the
first half of the year. The country's privatisation agency said
it would not manage to raise more than 3 billion euros this year
as had been planned. And the country has failed over a string of
targets set out under its bailout plan since March. [See factbox
ID:L6E8I5A7A]