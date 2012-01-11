ATHENS Jan 11 Greece's privatisations
agency said on Wednesday it shortlisted three companies that
expressed interest in the sale of its state lotteries.
The state lotteries tender was launched last month as part
of an ambitious 50-billion euro asset sale plan to help Greece
cut a public debt.
The bidders are Austrian Lotteries, a joint bid by Sisal,
Damco Energy and Damlot and an OPAP -led bid that
includes Lottomatica Giochi, Intralot Lotteries
and Scientific Games.
Greece's state lotteries generated revenues of 348 million
euros in 2010.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)