ATHENS Jan 11 Greece's privatisations agency said on Wednesday it shortlisted three companies that expressed interest in the sale of its state lotteries.

The state lotteries tender was launched last month as part of an ambitious 50-billion euro asset sale plan to help Greece cut a public debt.

The bidders are Austrian Lotteries, a joint bid by Sisal, Damco Energy and Damlot and an OPAP -led bid that includes Lottomatica Giochi, Intralot Lotteries and Scientific Games.

Greece's state lotteries generated revenues of 348 million euros in 2010. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)