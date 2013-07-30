* Deal worth 190 million euros
* Clears the way for the sale of a 33 pct OPAP stake
* Slow-moving privatizations programme back on track
ATHENS, July 30 Greece sealed on Tuesday a
long-delayed deal to sell its state lotteries, the head of the
country's privatisations agency said, clearing the way for the
privatisation of gambling monopoly OPAP.
The deal was crucial for Greece to show its European Union
and International Monetary Fund lenders it was making progress
in meeting the goals of an ambitious but slow moving asset sales
programme.
"Concluding the state lotteries deal paves the way for the
successful completion of OPAP's privatisation," Stelios
Stavridis said, confirming what a source told Reuters earlier on
Tuesday.
Greece will cash in 190 million euros ($251.82 million) from
the sale of the lotteries to an OPAP-led consortium and a
further 652 million by selling a 33 percent stake in OPAP,
bringing the country closer to meeting its target to raise 1.6
billion euros from privatizations this year.
The consortium, which includes gaming systems provider
Intralot and Scientific Games, will run the
lotteries for 12 years.
Greece agreed to sell the lotteries last year. In May, it
also clinched a deal to sell a 33 percent stake in OPAP to
Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta, an important move for the country
to kick-start its slow-moving privatization programme. The
programme is a condition of the country's 240-billion-euro
bailout.
But wrangling among opposing business groups over the fees
OPAP will pay its partners for technology and printing services
had hindered the completion of both the lotteries deal and the
sale of OPAP.
A Greek-Czech fund which is buying OPAP, Emma Delta, has
asked the partners to lower the fees, but Greece's privatization
agency has said the terms will not change and has warned that if
the deal was not signed, the privatization of OPAP would blow
up.