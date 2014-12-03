ATHENS Dec 3 Greece is considering setting up a lottery designed to encourage people to pay value added tax, by letting them enter if they can provide a valid receipt, according to a government document and media reports.

The Greek government included the "VAT Lottery" in a list of proposals sent to its EU and IMF creditors on ways to battle endemic tax evasion and overcome a potential budget shortfall next year.

The document, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, did not go into details on how the lottery would work, but said similar schemes had proved successful in Portugal, Malta and Slovakia.

Greek newspaper Kathimerini said people would only be allowed to enter the lottery once they sent a text message containing a unique code on their VAT receipt.

Customers can currently often negotiate discounts on goods and services in Greece by agreeing to take them without a receipt - allowing shoppers, shops, and workers from plumbers to builders to avoid the country's 23 percent VAT rate.

The Greek government document predicted the lottery, combined with stricter control of invoices, could raise at least 500 million euros ($615 million) annually, calling it a "crucial weapon" in tackling fraud and encouraging better compliance.

Endemic tax evasion, which one government official said this week cost 15 billion euros annually, was widely blamed for helping to trigger the country's debt crisis.

The crisis led to harsh austerity measures, spending cuts and job losses. But Greeks remain some of the keenest gamblers in Europe and the country's gambling monopoly OPAP, is one of the biggest firms of its kind on the continent based on revenues.

Portugal launched televised "Lucky Invoice" car draws in April, giving away an Audi A4 sedan every week. Customers automatically qualify for a draw ticket for each 10 euros they spend when they ask for a receipt with their taxpayer number on it. (1 US dollar = 0.8125 euro) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, additional reporting by Andrei Khalip, editing by Deepa Babington)