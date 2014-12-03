ATHENS Dec 3 Greece is considering setting up a
lottery designed to encourage people to pay value added tax, by
letting them enter if they can provide a valid receipt,
according to a government document and media reports.
The Greek government included the "VAT Lottery" in a list of
proposals sent to its EU and IMF creditors on ways to battle
endemic tax evasion and overcome a potential budget shortfall
next year.
The document, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, did not go into
details on how the lottery would work, but said similar schemes
had proved successful in Portugal, Malta and Slovakia.
Greek newspaper Kathimerini said people would only be
allowed to enter the lottery once they sent a text message
containing a unique code on their VAT receipt.
Customers can currently often negotiate discounts on goods
and services in Greece by agreeing to take them without a
receipt - allowing shoppers, shops, and workers from plumbers to
builders to avoid the country's 23 percent VAT rate.
The Greek government document predicted the lottery,
combined with stricter control of invoices, could raise at least
500 million euros ($615 million) annually, calling it a "crucial
weapon" in tackling fraud and encouraging better compliance.
Endemic tax evasion, which one government official said this
week cost 15 billion euros annually, was widely blamed for
helping to trigger the country's debt crisis.
The crisis led to harsh austerity measures, spending cuts
and job losses. But Greeks remain some of the keenest gamblers
in Europe and the country's gambling monopoly OPAP, is
one of the biggest firms of its kind on the continent based on
revenues.
Portugal launched televised "Lucky Invoice" car draws in
April, giving away an Audi A4 sedan every week. Customers
automatically qualify for a draw ticket for each 10 euros they
spend when they ask for a receipt with their taxpayer number on
it.
(1 US dollar = 0.8125 euro)
