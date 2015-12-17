ATHENS Dec 17 Macedonian Foreign Minister
Nikola Poposki said on Thursday there were "huge mountains"
between Skopje and Athens in resolving the almost 25-year-old
name dispute between the two neighbours.
Athens has disputed the Balkan state's name since Skopje
declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and took the name
of Macedonia, saying it implied territorial claims to a Greek
province called Macedonia.
"We have to climb a mountain to settle this issue," Poposki
said during a visit to Athens. "There are substantive
differences in the positions of the two countries."
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said the two sides were
seeking "an honourable compromise that will fight irredentism
and extreme nationalism on both sides."
