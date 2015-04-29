NICOSIA, April 29 Greece will launch
consultations with Egypt and Cyprus to establish maritime
boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Wednesday.
Tsipras, who was visiting Cyprus, said those boundaries -
which are normally a precursor to a state licensing for offshore
oil and gas exploration - would be defined in areas where
consent of "third countries" was not required.
Turkey and Greece have been at loggerheads for decades over
land, air, sea and sea-floor borders in parts of the Aegean sea.
Cyprus, which was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after
a brief Greek inspired coup, found gas offshore in 2011, in a
move which has also been challenged by Ankara.
After talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Tsipras said: "We agreed
on further consultations for defining our sea zones wherever
that is deemed necessary, and obviously there where it does not
require an understanding and cooperation with third countries."
Maritime zones claimed by countries for commercial research,
known as economic exploitation zones, are normally governed by
the United Nations law of the sea, or bilateral agreements
between neighbouring states which normally settle on an
equidistant boundary.
Ankara, which is not a signatory to that convention,
questions the jurisdiction of Cyprus's
internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot government in exploring
for oil and gas.
Cyprus, an EU member, has rebuffed Turkish claims and
defined its economic zone in 2004. Since then it has defined its
maritime boundaries with Egypt and Israel, where vast amounts of
natural gas have been discovered in the past two years.
