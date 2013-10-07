ATHENS Oct 7 Greece plans to return to bond markets in the second half of next year, Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday after presenting the 2014 budget.

Excluded from financial markets since 2010, Greece has been kept afloat by 240 billion euros in loans from the European Union and International Monetary Fund. Under its latest bailout programme, it will be financed until the second half of 2014.

"We are taking steps so that a return to the markets in the second half of 2014 becomes viable," Staikouras said.