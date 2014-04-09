FRANKFURT, April 9 A restructuring of Greece's
banking system and the recapitalisation of banks from the market
have facilitated a return to bond markets for the Greek
government, the country's central bank chief told Bloomberg.
Greece is expected to make an imminent return to bond
markets just two years after a massive debt restructuring.
"The successful restructuring of the banking system and the
recapitalization of banks from the market following the latest
stress-test exercise have facilitated the way for the Greek
government to tap the market," George Provopoulos said.
Turning to ECB monetary policy, he added: "We are reflecting
on the design of a quantitative-easing program in the euro
area".
The ECB governing council had "unanimously committed to
using all instruments within its mandate, conventional and
unconventional, to deal effectively with the risks of a
too-prolonged period of low inflation," he said.
