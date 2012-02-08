EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ATHENS Feb 8 A draft of Greece's bailout program being discussed by the country's political leaders at a Wednesday meeting includes fiscal measures worth 13 billion euros for the period through 2015, a party official and a source close to the talks said.
"It includes fiscal measures worth 13 billion euros, of which 3 billion euros are for this year," a party official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos earlier this week said party leaders had agreed to spending cuts worth 1.5 percent of the gross domestic product, or about 3 billion euros.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has