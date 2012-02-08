ATHENS Feb 8 A draft of Greece's bailout program being discussed by the country's political leaders at a Wednesday meeting includes fiscal measures worth 13 billion euros for the period through 2015, a party official and a source close to the talks said.

"It includes fiscal measures worth 13 billion euros, of which 3 billion euros are for this year," a party official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Lucas Papademos earlier this week said party leaders had agreed to spending cuts worth 1.5 percent of the gross domestic product, or about 3 billion euros.