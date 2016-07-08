ATHENS, July 8 Greece's advertising and broadcasting industries accused the government on Friday of trying to control the country's media by seeking to create a digital platform for TV advertising that will replace traditional contracts between companies.

The government launched a public consultation on July 1, saying it wanted to set up a trading platform for TV advertising that will be administered by a third party through a tender.

Advertisers and broadcasters will have to use the platform, which analysts think will likely see TV advertising sold in an auction-like process rather than via deals struck directly between the two sides.

There will also be a charge of 10 percent of gross transactions to be paid to the General Secretariat of Information, a government press and information office.

The government says the platform will offer more transparency in the market and combat tax evasion.

However, the associations of Hellenic advertisers, Advertising-Communication Agencies and Private TV Stations of National Range said in a joint statement the plan was "an unprecedented attempt ... for intervention and state control."

They said the new charge came on top of a 20 percent tax on advertising introduced during Greece's economic crisis and estimated it would cost the sector, which employs around 27,000 people, around 28 million euros ($31 million) a year.

Broadcasters have also appealed to Greece's top administrative court over a law passed in October to reduce the number of TV stations with a nationwide licence to four, and set a starting price for new licences at 3 million euros.

Greece currently has eight national TV stations.

The general secretariat of information said on Monday it had received 11 bids for the four licenses.

Greece's leftist government has called the country's media "vampire businesses" living on loans. It says the new rules aim to clean up a sector mired in debt and corruption which, along with business and politic elites, formed a triangle of power that lay at the root of Greece's financial problems.

The new rules are being overseen by the minister for media and communications - currently Nikos Pappas, one of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' closest aides.

Private radio stations and TV channels emerged in Greece only in the late 1980s, after decades of state media control. They were previously supervised by an independent authority, the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR).

An advertising fee, known in Greece as aggeliosimo, was used to fund the health benefits and pension funds of media employees for decades. It will be scrapped in August, as part of measures agreed with the country's international lenders.

($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Potter)