* Athens reduces number of nationwide TV licenses to four
* Eight contenders take part in auction at press ministry
* Media accuse government of attempting to control them
* Government says auction will put order in TV landscape
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Aug 30 Greece's left-led government
launched an auction of four nationwide TV licenses on Tuesday,
defying protests by broadcasters which have slammed the process
as an attempt to control media in the crisis-hit country.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government says the move
will help bring order to a sector mired in debt and discredited
because of its political links. Broadcasters, who have mounted a
legal challenge to the process, say it is a thinly-guised
attempt to muzzle them.
Greece has eight TV channels broadcasting nationwide,
meaning four will have to suspend operations after the licensing
process is completed. The starting price for bids was set at
three million euros.
Bidders include the operators of most existing channels,
among them Skai TV owner Yannis Alafouzos and the Vardinogiannis
family, which owns channel STAR. Four new companies are also set
to bid, including Dimera Media Investments Ltd of Russian-born
Greek businessman Ivan Savvidis, who also owns a football club,
and Alter Ego, owned by Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis.
Representatives of each bidder were in lockdown at the press
ministry in a process likely to continue for two days. One of
the representatives was seen carrying in a mattress, mobile
phones were banned, and media reported, possibly in jest, that
chemical toilets were brought in to ensure no leaks.
"Frankly, this whole process is a mess and we have real
concern that it's preventing free competition in the private
sector," said one TV executive, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"It's another unfortunate example of the government using
extraordinary measures to take more control of the country's
media."
The Greek government has brushed off the criticism.
It says current TV stations are operating illegaly because
their licenses were not tendered, while media businesses have
not paid their share to the cash-strapped state.
The government says media along with business and political
elites formed a triangle of power that lay at the root of
Greece's financial problems.
"After 27 years, an auction conducted in a fully legal and
transparent way will bring order to a TV landscape with a key
role in forming political life in this country for years," said
Nikos Syrmalenios, a lawmaker for Tsipras's ruling Syriza party.
"It should be viewed as a positive development ... despite
the protests and the objections."
The auction process will see the price for a licence
increase in increments of 500,000 euros from the 3 million euro
starting level until there are only two contenders left, who
will then submit sealed final bids.
Existing operators who fail to secure a license will have 90
days before going off air, the government said.
A Skai TV video mocked the conditions in which the auction
process was held, describing it as "a reality show" aimed at
distracting the public from economic hardship.
Leading private channel MEGA TV, which employs hundreds of
people, did not qualify to bid because it has not settled loan
issues.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Catherine Evans)