(Adds quotes, details)

By Renee Maltezou and Constantinos Georgizas

ATHENS Oct 27 A top court in Greece has annulled an auction of broadcasting licences held in September because it was not overseen by the independent regulator, in another blow to a government drive to clean up a sector it says is corrupt.

Licensing Greece's television broadcasters has been a rallying cry of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government since it was first elected in 2015, but critics say its clampdown is hurting freedom of speech.

Last month's auction for broadcasting licenses was the first in Greece, where existing permits were awarded under a process the government maintains was a temporary arrangement and therefore invalid. Television companies contradict this.

The Council of State, which examines the legality of official acts, on Wednesday ruled that the auction process had been unconstitutional as it had not been supervised by the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR).

But the ESR is currently unstaffed after the government forced its members to resign and Tsipras's party Syriza and the opposition New Democracy failed to agree on new appointments, usually made by parliament.

The auction had already drawn criticism for making available only four licenses, effectively cutting the number of nationwide broadcasters from the current eight. This led to protests by media workers and opposition parties accusing the government of curbing free speech.

The Greek government has frequently accused the media of corruption, saying it is controlled by a network of businesses which previously enjoyed preferential loans from banks and procured lucrative contracts from the public sector.

In response to the ruling, the Greek government said it would draft new regulations giving broadcasters temporary licences, but would pursue attempts to reform the sector.

"In no case will we delay or legalise this legal vacuum," said Minister of State Nikos Pappas, Tsipras's closest aide and viewed as an architect of the licensing process.

Government officials say the ruling could herald a cabinet reshuffle as Tsipras tries to boost Syriza's popularity ratings, which have been dropping for months.

The cash-strapped leftist government secured 246 million euros from last month's auction but it is now expected to return what it has already been paid by the winners.

New Democracy said the ruling underscored the failures of the left-led government and called for early elections.

"The parody has been cancelled," it said in a statement. (Editing by Michele Kambas and Raissa Kasolowsky)