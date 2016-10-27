(Adds quotes, details)
By Renee Maltezou and Constantinos Georgizas
ATHENS Oct 27 A top court in Greece has
annulled an auction of broadcasting licences held in September
because it was not overseen by the independent regulator, in
another blow to a government drive to clean up a sector it says
is corrupt.
Licensing Greece's television broadcasters has been a
rallying cry of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government since
it was first elected in 2015, but critics say its clampdown is
hurting freedom of speech.
Last month's auction for broadcasting licenses was the first
in Greece, where existing permits were awarded under a process
the government maintains was a temporary arrangement and
therefore invalid. Television companies contradict this.
The Council of State, which examines the legality of
official acts, on Wednesday ruled that the auction process had
been unconstitutional as it had not been supervised by the
National Council for Radio and Television (ESR).
But the ESR is currently unstaffed after the government
forced its members to resign and Tsipras's party Syriza and the
opposition New Democracy failed to agree on new appointments,
usually made by parliament.
The auction had already drawn criticism for making available
only four licenses, effectively cutting the number of nationwide
broadcasters from the current eight. This led to protests by
media workers and opposition parties accusing the government of
curbing free speech.
The Greek government has frequently accused the media of
corruption, saying it is controlled by a network of businesses
which previously enjoyed preferential loans from banks and
procured lucrative contracts from the public sector.
In response to the ruling, the Greek government said it
would draft new regulations giving broadcasters temporary
licences, but would pursue attempts to reform the sector.
"In no case will we delay or legalise this legal vacuum,"
said Minister of State Nikos Pappas, Tsipras's closest aide and
viewed as an architect of the licensing process.
Government officials say the ruling could herald a cabinet
reshuffle as Tsipras tries to boost Syriza's popularity ratings,
which have been dropping for months.
The cash-strapped leftist government secured 246 million
euros from last month's auction but it is now expected to return
what it has already been paid by the winners.
New Democracy said the ruling underscored the failures of
the left-led government and called for early elections.
"The parody has been cancelled," it said in a statement.
(Editing by Michele Kambas and Raissa Kasolowsky)