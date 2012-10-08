* Merkel's first trip to Greece since start of debt crisis
* Massive police operation to confront protest threat
* Trip seen as sign of support for Greece and govt
* Greeks angry over austerity that many blame on Germany
By Renee Maltezou and Noah Barkin
ATHENS, Oct 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
flies into the heart of Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday, facing
protests by angry Greeks to bring a message of support to a
near-bankrupt nation fighting to stay in the euro.
Europe's most powerful leader can expect a hostile reception
by a people worn down by years of recession and austerity which
many see as forced upon them by an overweening Germany as its
price for emergency loans.
Police have banned protests in most of central Athens and
readied 6,000 officers, including anti-terrorist units and
rooftop snipers, to provide security during the six-hour visit,
Merkel's first since Greece's debt crisis erupted in 2009.
It marks a gesture of support for the ruling coalition under
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, a fellow conservative, as he
struggles to impose more cuts on a society fraying at the edges
after five years of crippling recession.
It also underscores Merkel's commitment to keep Greece in
the euro zone - at least until Germans vote in a parliamentary
election due in a year.
Teachers, doctors and other public employees will stop work
on Tuesday in a gesture of protest, while trade unions and
opposition political parties said they would take to the
streets, risking confrontation with police.
Demonstrations in Athens have a habit of turning violent,
hijacked by radicals armed with petrol bombs and concrete ripped
from the streets.
Thousands of trade unionists rallied on Syntagma Square
outside the Greek parliament building on the eve of the visit,
waving national flags. Among banners were slogans that included:
"Don't cry for us, Angela" and "Angela, you are not welcome."
"We know she doesn't care about the Greeks and what we're
going through," said Maria Koumarianou, 64. "We must all protest
for the future of our children and grandchildren. If the turnout
is big, she'll see we're at a dead end, that we can't survive."
GERMAN ELECTION
Greece is locked in talks with its troika of lenders - the
European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund - on yet more cuts to secure the next tranche of a
130-billion-euro ($170-billion) loan package, its second bailout
since 2010. Without the 31.5-billion-euro tranche, Greece says
it will run out of money by the end of November.
But many Greeks say they cannot take much more of cuts to
wages and pensions, the tax hikes and the recession that has
left a quarter of the workforce jobless.
"We have concluded agreements with each other, and we are
looking at their implementation," Merkel said on Monday. "I know
that Greece is not going through an easy time at the moment,"
she acknowledged, while stressing its need to be competitive.
Relations between Berlin and Athens hit a low early this
year; Merkel's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, likened
Athens to a bottomless pit, and newspapers in Greece, which was
occupied by German troops during World War Two, caricatured the
pair as bullying Nazis.
But the visit suggests Merkel has judged the risks of a
Greek exit from the euro too high for the rest of the 17-nation
euro zone, especially with a German election looming next year.
Merkel is scheduled to meet Samaras, President Karolos
Papoulias, and representatives of Greek business. Samaras, who
won power in June, will greet Merkel at the airport.
The timing of the visit, showing Merkel very publicly with
the new premier, suggests growing trust in the Greek leadership
under Samaras, after a litany of broken promises and stalled
reforms under the previous administration.
"Merkel's visit effectively underlines her position that
Germany will continue to support Greek membership of the euro
area," said Alex White, an economics analyst at JP Morgan Chase
in London.
"We expect the chancellor to remain consistent on this
point, at least until after Germany's federal election next
September."