Nikkei falls 1 pct, pressured by stronger yen and Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
ATHENS, June 27 Gunmen set fire to Microsoft's Greek headquarters in Athens overnight, police said on Wednesday, damaging the front of the building and forcing the U.S. software firm to suspend its operations in the city.
"The van contained three inflammable gas canisters and five cans of gasoline," a police source said.
The ground floor of the building suffered damage and the van was completely destroyed in the attack, which was carried out by at least two people and took place at about 0145 GMT.
"There was extensive damage on the ground floor. Microsoft will not operate today," police spokesman Thanasis Kokkalakis said.
* Qiagen receives U.S. FDA approval for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) testing on automated Qiasymphony platform