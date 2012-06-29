ATHENS, June 29 A little-known leftist militant
group claimed responsibility on Friday for an attack on
Microsoft's Greek headquarters earlier this week.
Hooded attackers rammed a van packed with gas canisters into
the Microsoft building in Athens on Wednesday and then set the
vehicle on fire, causing damage but no injuries.
At least two people wielding pistols and a machinegun kept
security guards away as they carried out the attack, police
said.
In a statement published on the Internet, the International
Revolutionary Front said it singled out Microsoft to strike a
blow at capitalism.
"We chose this building because Microsoft is one of the most
powerful companies of the computer sector ... which is now
carrying capitalism on its shoulders," it said.
The group said it also carried out the attack as a sign of
support to other militants currently detained by police in
Greece and Italy.
The statement made mention of Ted Kaczynski, also known as
the "Unabomber", who conducted a mail bomb campaign in the
United States over almost 20 years.
Arson attacks against domestic and foreign banks and local
politicians have become more frequent in Greece in recent years
as the country battles soaring unemployment and struggles
through a recession deepened by austerity policies imposed by
foreign lenders.
The International Revolutionary Front made its first
appearance last year, carrying out arson attacks on the private
vehicles of policemen as well as on a branch of U.S. fast-food
chain McDonald's.
"We are taking the claim seriously and are investigating its
authenticity," a police official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.