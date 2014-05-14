ATHENS May 14 Greek investment group Marfin
(MIG) is set to issue a convertible bond to raise 400
million euros ($548.26 million), the latest Greek firm to issue
corporate debt, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on
Wednesday.
MIG, with holdings in healthcare, foods, real estate,
tourism and shipping, will tap the market to raise cash
following similar moves by Hellenic Petroleum,
Intralot and Greek banks National and
Piraeus.
The sources did not say what the funds would be used for.
Piraeus Bank, Greece's second-largest lender by
assets, will take up about 250 million euros of MIG's
convertible issue, the sources said.
MIG sold Olympic Air to Aegean Airlines last
October, booking a capital gain of 42 million euros.
Greek companies started to return to capital markets with
bond and equity offerings in March as expectations of economic
recovery after a crippling debt crisis attract foreign investors
to Greek assets.
