ATHENS Jan 24 A migrant boat mishap that killed
at least two and left 10 missing has become the latest headache
for Greece's government, which had to deny claims its coast
guard triggered it by towing the boat toward Turkish waters.
Migrant drownings are not uncommon in Greece, a major
gateway into the European Union, but the latest incident has
drawn attention over allegations that Greece breached EU law by
trying to push the 28 migrants back to Turkey.
Greek prosecutors in the Dodecanese islands began an inquiry
after the U.N's refugee agency UNHCR, rights groups and
political parties including Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's own
coalition partner PASOK sought an inquiry into how the deaths
occurred while the coast guard was rescuing the boat.
The vessel capsized as it was being towed. The coast guard
says it was headed to Greek waters but survivors told the UNHCR
they thought they were being towed towards Turkey.
Samaras has made illegal immigration a priority for his
government and Greece's rotating six-month EU presidency. Greece
has long complained of being overwhelmed by migrants and its
economic crisis has boosted anti-immigrant sentiment.
Criticism of the government's handling grew after television
footage showed survivors arriving at the port of Piraeus near
Athens on Thursday, recounting in tears how they watched their
children drown while coast guard officials looked on.
"My one-year-old child was screaming 'Mom, dad, help,'" said
one of the survivors, who said his wife and three children were
missing and broke down in sobs.
"Twelve drowned and the minister couldn't care less", the
leftist newspaper Eleftherotypia wrote on its front page.
Amnesty International said the incident pointed to "a
blatant disregard for human life shown by the Greek coast guard"
and leftists and human rights' groups, which accused the coast
guard of murder, have called for protests in the coming days.
"The loss of human life at sea is something our seafaring
people will not accept," said Mikas Iatridis, a lawmaker from
the right-wing Independent Greeks party.
Greece's maritime affairs minister, who angered many earlier
this week for saying Greece's borders were "not an unfenced
field for whoever wants to enter," said on Friday that Greece
was meeting its international obligations.
"The orders are clear: first to safeguard sea borders and
second that we cannot and must not suffer any loss of life at
sea," Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said. "Each loss of life is a huge
loss for us."
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Tom Heneghan)