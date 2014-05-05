ATHENS May 5 Two migrants drowned and about 30
were missing after their boats capsized off the eastern Greek
island of Samos early on Monday in seas where hundreds have died
attempting the crossing this year alone, the Greek coast guard
said.
Thousands of migrants from Africa and the Middle East pack
into often unsafe boats to get into the European Union via
Greece, Italy, Malta and other coastal states.
The numbers have increased since "Arab Spring" uprisings
triggered unrest across North Africa and civil war in Syria.
Two vessels carrying about 68 migrants capsized about four
nautical miles off Samos in the eastern Aegean Sea, close to the
Turkish coast, a coast guard official said.
"Two drowned bodies were found and 36 migrants have been
rescued ... About 30 are missing," the official told Reuters.
Authorities said they did not yet know the nationality of
the migrants. Two air force helicopters, assisted by two coast
guard vessels, one navy warship and a cruise liner were
searching for the missing, the coast guard official said.
Greece, Italy and Malta have repeatedly pressed European
Union partners to do more to help them handle the large numbers
of migrants.
